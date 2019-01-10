Anthony Pilkington: Wigan Athletic sign ex-Cardiff City forward

Anthony Pilkington scored 23 goals in 111 games for Cardiff following his move from Norwich in August 2014

Wigan Athletic have signed forward Anthony Pilkington on an 18-month deal subject to international clearance.

The 30-year-old, who left Cardiff City by mutual consent, scored 23 goals in 111 games following an August 2014 move from Norwich City.

Pilkington, who is a Republic of Ireland international, had been linked with a move to Ipswich Town.

"Anthony has good experience in the Championship and Premier League," boss Paul Cook told the club website.

"He won promotion with Cardiff City last season so he knows what it takes to do well at this level and I am sure he will be a big asset to us for the rest of this campaign and beyond."

Blackburn-born Pilkington made his senior Football League debut for Stockport before moving to Huddersfield and has played more than 400 games.

Meanwhile Sunderland have been linked with a move for Latics striker Will Grigg, who has five goals in 20 games for the club this season.

