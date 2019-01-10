Marvin Zeegelaar: Watford defender joins Udinese on loan
Watford left-back Marvin Zeegelaar has joined Italian side Udinese on loan until the end of the season.
The Dutch defender joined the Hornets from Sporting Lisbon on a four-year deal for £2.75m in August 2017.
Zeegelaar, 28, has made 13 appearances for the Premier League side, the last of which came in February 2018.
Udinese finished 14th in the 2017-18 Serie A season and are currently 15th.
