Steve Watson: Gateshead boss quits to take up York City job

Steve Watson leaves Gateshead just a place outside the play-offs in the National League

Former Newcastle defender Steve Watson has quit his role as Gateshead manager in the National League to take up the vacant post at York City.

The Minstermen, a division below in National League North, sacked ex-Hartlepool defender Sam Collins after Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Curzon Ashton.

York are currently 16th in the division, while Gateshead are just outside the play-off places in eighth.

Watson is joined at Bootham Crescent by assistant boss Micky Cummins.

Coach Ben Clark will take caretaker charge of Gateshead's National League game against Salford City at the weekend.

In joining York, Watson will be reunited with Jordan Burrow and Macaulay Langstaff, who joined from the Tynesiders in the summer.

The 44-year-old moves to a club which has endured a tumultuous slide, following relegation out of the Football League in 2016.

"The board conducted a series of interviews with a number of candidates but Steve impressed with his considerable experience as a player and coach, his knowledge of the game at all levels, and his vision for the club," a statement from the York board of directors reads.

"He has demonstrated an ability to be successful on a limited budget at Gateshead and is prepared to step down from a higher league to strive for success at York City Football Club."

Despite winning the FA Trophy in 2017 under the returning Gary Mills, York were relegated again to National League North.

Since then Mills, his successor in ex-Darlington boss Martin Gray and Collins have all been unable to steer the Minstermen toward a promotion push, with last season's 11th-placed finish followed by their current bottom-half placing.