Arsenal v Man Utd FA Cup fourth-round tie live on BBC One

Arsenal and Manchester United drew 2-2 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on 5 December

The FA Cup fourth-round tie between Arsenal and Manchester United will be live on BBC One on Friday, 25 January.

It is one of three games being broadcast on the BBC that weekend, with Millwall v Everton (Saturday, 17:30 GMT) and Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday or Luton (Sunday, 18:00) also live.

The fifth-round draw takes place on The One Show on 28 January from 19:00.

You can also watch the fourth-round replay between Southampton and Derby on BBC One on Wednesday, 16 January.