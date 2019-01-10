Jordan Smith: Mansfield Town sign Nottingham Forest keeper on loan

Jordan Smith made one appearance for Barnsley on a seven-day emergency loan earlier this season

League Two promotion-chasers Mansfield Town have signed Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Jordan Smith on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year played 32 games for Championship side Forest last season, but has only made one appearance for them this campaign.

He could make his debut against Yeovil on Saturday.

"I've come here to improve and I believe this is a place where I can do that," he told the club website.

Meanwhile, Mansfield will release keeper Jake Kean when his short-term deal expires next week.

The 27-year-old has not made an appearance for the League Two side.

