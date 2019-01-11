Southampton's Manolo Gabbiadini joins Sampdoria for undisclosed fee

Gabbiadini has not scored since 10 November

Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini has returned to Italian side Sampdoria for an undisclosed fee.

Gabbiadini, 27, joined the Saints from Napoli for around £14m in 2017 and has scored 12 goals in 60 games.

The Italy international scored four in his first three games at Southampton but has since struggled and only scored once in 15 games this season.

Gabbiadini joins Sampdoria, who he played for between 2013 and 2015, and who are currently seventh in Serie A.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said the Italian is a "good player" with "fantastic technique" but does not fit with his preferred pressing style.

"I think with this intensive pressing system we try to play, it is not his way, so it was better to find a solution which is better for both sides," the Austrian said.

"It is a good step for him to go back to Italy, I wish him all the best.

"I am sure he can score goals at every club in the world, but we try to go another way and for that we need other players."