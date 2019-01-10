Everton: Nikola Vlasic says club played 'awful football' under Sam Allardyce

Vlasic has scored two goals in 19 games for Everton

Everton winger Nikola Vlasic has criticised the "awful" football played under former manager Sam Allardyce.

Vlasic, currently on loan at CSKA Moscow, was signed by ex-Toffees boss Ronald Koeman in 2017 before Koeman was sacked and replaced by Allardyce.

"The team was terrified by everything, the fans mostly," Vlasic said.

"Everything changed after Koeman left. The football played by 'Big Sam' was awful, if it could even be called football."

Croat Vlasic, who cost £10m, has played 19 times for Everton, including six appearances under Allardyce.

The former England manager took over in November 2017 with Everton 13th in the Premier League but was sacked six months later.

The team finished the season eighth but Allardyce was heavily criticised by fans for his management and Everton's style of play during his time at the club.

Now managed by Marco Silva, Everton are 11th in the Premier League after 21 games.

"This season, Marco Silva plays different, much nicer football, but has not got results," Vlasic told Croat newspaper Sportske Novosti.

"It is true that Everton did not make an expected breakthrough but at least fans now look at the normal football in which the guys, through their actions, are trying to score and win."

Vlasic says he thinks he has no future at the club, adding "I expect them to sell me as soon as they get their first bid".

"Everton paid about £90m on only three players - [summer signings] Richarlison, [Yerry] Mina and [Lucas] Digne - and is therefore looking for great names and players from big clubs, like Barcelona," he said.

"When you bring three players out of Barcelona in a few days [Mina, Digne and loanee Andre Gomes] then it's clear that you do not have much care for those who came from the small league."