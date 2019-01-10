Hamilton: Frerdrik Brustad recalled by Molde after one goal in 15 games

Fredrik Brustad (right) scored his only Hamilton goal against St Mirren

Hamilton Academical striker Fredrik Brustad has been recalled from his season-long loan by parent club Molde.

The 29-year-old Norwegian has made 15 appearances for Accies, his only goal coming in a 3-0 Scottish Premiership win over St Mirren in September.

Molde caretaker coach Erling Moe has decided he is required back home.

Moe is standing in for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is working as Manchester United's interim manager until the end of the English season.

Brustad becomes the second striker to be recalled from Hamilton during the Premiership's winter break, Mason Bloomfield having returned to Norwich City after scoring three times in 10 appearances.

Bloomfield, 22, has since joined Fylde on loan and suffered a fractured arm that will require surgery after making his debut in Saturday's 3-2 National League defeat away to Bromley.

Hamilton, sitting third bottom of the Premiership, have yet to make a signing during January.