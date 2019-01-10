Andrew Davies: Dundee sign defender after Hartlepool agree to terminate contract

Andrew Davies was Dundee boss Jim McIntyre's captain at Ross County

Andrew Davies will be re-united with manager Jim McIntyre at Dundee after Hartlepool United agreed to terminate his contract.

The 34-year-old centre-half has signed an 18-month deal after making 13 appearances for the side 14th in the National League, England's fifth tier.

He joined Hartlepool in June after leaving relegated Ross County.

"I am sorry that I could not achieve what I had set out to do from the day I joined Hartlepool," Davies said.

McIntyre made Davies his captain at County, the defender lifting the League Cup in 2016 after their final victory over Hibernian.

Hartlepool director of football Craig Hignett said: "Andrew is a proper professional, a great lad. We are sorry it hasn't worked out here, but I'm sure wherever he goes next he will be a success."

As Davies arrives at Dens Park, 22-year-old midfielder Lewis Spence became the fifth player to exit the squad McIntyre inherited from Neil McCann in October.

Spence, who joined Dundee from Dunfermline Athletic in June 2017, has been released after making 16 appearances this season.

Left-back Calvin Miller has returned to parent club Celtic, while defender Andy Boyle has gone back to Preston North End.

Midfielder Nabi left to join OFI Crete, while striker Marcus Haber was released at the end of his loan to Championship side Falkirk.

McIntyre has also told striker Sofien Moussa and midfielders Elton Ngwatala and Kharl Madianga they can find new clubs.

Meanwhile, Finland midfielder Glen Kamara has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Rangers at the end of the season.

Dundee have added one other player to their squad, former County forward Craig Curran arriving from city rivals Dundee United.