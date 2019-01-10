Ben Purrington: Charlton sign Rotherham left-back on loan

From the section

Ben Purrington has been an ever-present for AFC Wimbledon in League One this season

League One side Charlton Athletic have signed Rotherham United defender Ben Purrington on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old left-back spent the first half of the campaign on loan at AFC Wimbledon, featuring 30 times in all competitions.

Purrington has made 22 appearances for the Millers since joining the club in January 2017.

He becomes Charlton's third signing of the transfer window.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.