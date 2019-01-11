Arsenal v Chelsea: Joe Montemurro will not write Blues off in WSL title race

Joe Montemurro and Emma Hayes' sides met in last season's Women's FA Cup final

Champions Chelsea cannot be discounted in the Women's Super League title race, Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro has warned, ahead of his side's meeting with the third-placed Blues on Sunday.

Arsenal are two points clear at the top - with a game in hand - and five points above Chelsea before the London derby.

"They have a phenomenal squad and there's no way in the world I'll write them off," Montemurro told BBC Sport.

"They're very much a complete team. We need to be on song for the big test."

The Gunners have won 10 of their 11 WSL matches so far this term, as they bid for their first title since 2012.

Women's Champions League quarter-finalists Chelsea began the season relatively slowly, but have since won 10 consecutive matches in all competitions.

Emma Hayes' in-form Blues have not conceded a goal in 12 games, since being on the receiving end of a 5-0 hammering by Arsenal in October's reverse fixture.

"It's a huge game, not only for us and for Chelsea, but for the game itself," Montemurro continued. "It's going to be an amazing showcase, in regards to the quality and the style of the game.

"We need to understand that they [Chelsea] are still the reigning champions. They are a team that, all over the park, can find solutions."

Live text commentary on Sunday's match [12:30 GMT kick-off] will be available on the BBC Sport website and app.