Kieran Kennedy: Wrexham sign defender from Shrewsbury

Kieran Kennedy had a spell in Scotland with Motherwell

Wrexham have signed defender Kieran Kennedy from Shrewsbury Town on a deal until the end of the season.

Kennedy joined the Shrews in June and spent last season with Macclesfield, helping them to promotion from the National League as champions.

The 25-year-old is a graduate of Manchester City's academy.

"He won the league with Macclesfield, is a good age and is a very good defender," boss Graham Barrow said. "Kieran joining is excellent news."

Kennedy only made one appearance for Shrewsbury, who are managed by former Wrexham boss Sam Ricketts.