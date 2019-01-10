Swansea City: Boss Graham Potter says signing players is 'difficult'

Graham Potter was previously manager of Ostersunds

Swansea City boss Graham Potter admits making January signings could be "difficult" as the club copes with relegation from the Premier League.

Swansea's seven-year stay in the top-flight ended last season and the club have since sold several senior players.

Potter has led a revamped side to 12th in the Championship but says he cannot guarantee January reinforcements.

"The reality of it is, there's a financial situation we have to deal with," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"There are always players you're aware you could go for - but it's not just a computer game, it's linked to the realities of the financial situation of the club which I'm not in total control of.

"That was never going to get fixed in one transfer window - we're still dealing with that now (the repercussions of Premier League relegation) and that makes it even more difficult to externally strengthen.

"We'll try to do our best, re-balance the team and players who need another challenge. There may be things there, but my number one focus is to work with the guys we have here and make improvements."

Meanwhile, Potter has confirmed Swansea have held talks with club captain Leroy Fer over his future.

Fer, 29, sees his current contract expire at the end of the season.

Potter says the nature of the discussions will remain private, but admitted he would want the Netherlands international to remain at the Liberty, adding: "He's developing all the time and I enjoy working with him. We haven't got many with his type of qualities."