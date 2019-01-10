Hearts: Danny Amankwaa leaves for SonderjyskE in search of first-team football

Danny Amankwaa last played for Hearts in October

Danny Amankwaa has left Hearts to join Danish Superliga club SonderjyskE after the winger failed to become a first-team regular at Tynecastle.

The 24-year-old Dane joined Hearts a year ago on an 18-month contract when Copenhagen terminated his contract after a spell out from knee surgery.

He played 16 times for the Edinburgh side, mainly from the bench.

The last of his four appearances this term came in October and Hearts say he left in search of regular game time.