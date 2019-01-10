Ryan Gauld: Hibs boss Neil Lennon expects loan target to play on Friday

Media playback is not supported on this device Gauld set to sign - Lennon

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon expects Ryan Gauld to feature in Friday's friendly with Al-Wasl in Dubai.

The Edinburgh club had hoped the 23-year-old midfielder would join their winter training camp on Tuesday before starting a loan from Sporting Lisbon.

Lennon told BBC Scotland the hold up was down to "paperwork".

"We'd like to get him up and running as quickly as possible," he told BBC Scotland. "I think that's important but he's fit. He's been playing games."

Gauld, who moved to Portugal from Dundee United in 2014, has been with second tier club Farense this season, scoring twice in 13 appearances.

He has also had loan spells at Vitoria Setubal and Desportivo das Aves.

Griffiths is 'very expensive'

Lennon said he would like to "bring three or four more in", with winger Martin Boyle injured for the remainder of the season, and Efe Ambrose and Emerson Hyndman leaving the club.

The Hibs manager described a possible return for former striker Jason Cummings - who is on loan at Peterborough from Nottingham Forest - and a move for Celtic winger Lewis Morgan as "speculation".

"They would suit our style of play," he said. "Lewis is a player that we like but we'll probably be in a queue with many clubs. And we obviously know Jason very well."

Lennon brushed off a link with Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths, saying "he's very expensive".

The Scotland striker, who has had two previous spells at Easter Road, has been given time off by the Glasgow club to deal with "ongoing issues".

"Leigh needs to put all the problems to one side and concentrate on his football. It's important for him that's at Celtic," said Lennon, who signed the 28-year-old for the Scottish champions in January 2014.

"If the opportunity arises, and I'd be very surprised if it does, again there would be a long, long queue of clubs. I don't know if he would fall into our budget."