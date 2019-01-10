Ali Koiki: Burnley left-back joins Swindon Town on loan

Ali Kioki (right) started his youth career at Crystal Palace

League Two side Swindon Town have signed Burnley left-back Ali Koiki on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for the Clarets but has been a regular for their under-23 side.

"Ali is strong and powerful - this is his first loan and it's good opportunity for him to learn," boss Richie Wellens told the club website.

"He gives us a little bit of balance on the left side and he can play further forward too."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.