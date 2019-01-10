Ross County sign Kenny van der Weg & Lewis Spence

Lewis Spence has signed for the Championship side from Dundee as County bid for promotion

Ross County have re-signed Dutch defender Kenny van der Weg and recruited midfielder Lewis Spence.

Centre-back Van Der Weg, 27, returns to Dingwall a year after he departed for Hamilton Academical, then had a spell with Belgium club KSV Roeselare.

Spence, 22, joins the Scottish Championship club after 18 months at Dundee, where he made 37 appearances having started at Dunfermline Athletic.

Meanwhile, wingers Tony Dingwall and Davis Keillor-Dunn have left County.

The latter has joined Falkirk on a six-month loan deal, which the club hope will provide "more game time to help his development".