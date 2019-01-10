Fulham: Claudio Ranieri says his side need to sign 'a leader' to avoid relegation

Fulham have only won one match in nine in all competitions and were beaten 2-1 at home by Oldham Athletic on Sunday

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri says his side will be relegated from the Premier League this season if they do not sign an "experienced leader".

The Cottagers are 19th, four points behind 17th-placed Cardiff City, and also went out of the FA Cup to League Two team Oldham Athletic on Sunday.

"We have to sign somebody to survive and it would be a very good boost for all my players," said Ranieri.

"I need somebody who can help us; I need somebody."

Ranieri has been linked with a loan move for Chelsea centre-half Gary Cahill, 33, who has only made one substitute appearance in the league in 2018-19.

Fulham have conceded 47 goals in 21 matches - five more than any other top-flight team - and are currently without summer signing Alfie Mawson as he has a knee injury.

"We have a very good team, but without experience," added the Italian, who has only won two of 10 matches in all competitions since he replaced the sacked Slavisa Jokanovic in November.

"We need somebody who has experience, a leader, with good character, that's his personality, then we can improve our team.

"I think we are open-minded, I speak every day with (vice chairman) Tony (Khan), and I hope we achieve what we are thinking.

"We are looking in every direction and we'll see what happens. The market is open and we're ready to take someone who can help Fulham."