Dundee United: Cammy Smith signs from St Mirren

Cammy Smith scored five goals in 23 games during a loan spell at Dundee United in 2016

Cammy Smith will bring "real attacking intent" to Dundee United after signing from St Mirren for an undisclosed fee, says manager Robbie Neilson.

The 23-year-old, who was St Mirren's player of the year as they won the Scottish Championship last term, has signed a two-year deal.

"Once I knew United were interested my mind was made up. This time I feel like a United player," Smith said.

"I am more experienced, more mature and I have grown both as a person and a player. The aim is obviously to get up into the Premiership, and I am ready to do what I can."

Smith is United's second signing of the window after securing Aidan Nesbitt from MK Dons last week.

His St Mirren contract was due to expire in the summer and he leaves having scored 16 times in 84 appearances.

Paisley manager Oran Kearney says the forward goes "with a heavy heart".

"It's been a frustrating season for him and he is adamant he wants to go out and play football and I respect that," Kearney said.

"It's so important to acknowledge that Cammy's contribution over the last couple of years has been nothing short of phenomenal."