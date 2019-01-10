Liam Gibson: Accrington Stanley sign Newcastle full-back on loan

Liam Gibson made five appearances for Newcastle's Under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy this season

Accrington Stanley have signed Newcastle United full-back Liam Gibson on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old missed the whole of last season after being diagnosed with the bowel condition ulcerative colitis, which required four operations.

He could make his debut in Saturday's home game against Bristol Rovers.

"There were other clubs interested but I want to play and I know Accrington can offer me this opportunity if I do well," he told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.