Marko Arnautovic: West Ham say Austrian forward is not for sale after £35m Chinese bid

Marko Arnautovic has scored seven goals in the Premier League this season and once in the FA Cup

West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic "is not for sale", the club have said after they received a £35m bid for the Austrian from an unnamed Chinese side.

The 29-year-old, has scored seven Premier League goals this season.

The player's agent and brother, Danijel Arnautovic, told Talksport on Thursday it is his client's "great desire that West Ham accept the offer from China".

A West Ham spokesperson said: "Marko has a contract and we fully expect him to honour it. He is not for sale."

Arnautovic moved to London Stadium for a club-record £20m fee from Stoke in July 2017 and his contract runs until 2022.

The unnamed club, believed to be Chinese champions Shanghai SIPG, is understood to have bid £35m for Arnautovic with wages understood to be £200,000 a week over a four-year contract.

Marko Arnautovic argued with Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini when he was taken off after 20 minutes of the FA Cup third-round win over Birmingham on Saturday

At a news conference on Thursday, Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini admitted it could be difficult to keep the forward in the future.

"Those are all rumours," said the Chilean. "We know we have a very good player in Marko, a lot of clubs may want him to play for them. At the moment we have no news about him.

"I don't want to talk about things that might happen. Marko in this moment is a player of our team, players of his quality and other players like Declan Rice, Felipe Anderson, other clubs will want them but that is one thing. I don't think they will go.

"I want to keep him, of course, but you never know what might happen in the future."

West Ham, 10th in the Premier League, host fifth-placed Arsenal on Saturday (12:30 GMT) and Pellegrini expects Arnautovic to play.

"Marko and all the other players involved in rumours have their heads here," added Pellegrini.

"They want to continue playing the way they have been so far and I am sure he will have his head in the game against Arsenal."