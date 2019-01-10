Michy Batshuayi: Chelsea forward's loan at Valencia to end

Belgium international Batshuayi, 25, was part of the Valencia team that beat Manchester United 2-1 in the Champions League in December

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi's loan at Valencia is to be terminated, the Spanish club have said.

Valencia's general director Mateu Alemany said discussions over Batshuayi, who has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge, depend on "various other clubs".

He has only scored three goals in 23 appearances for Valencia this season.

"His situation is very clear. I expect he will leave in the coming hours or days," Alemany said.

"We hope that, for his sake, this can be resolved as soon as possible. He is leaving and it's now a matter of negotiation."

Valencia were knocked out of the Copa del Rey, losing 2-1 to Sporting Gijon on Tuesday, and Batshuayi, who is on a season-long loan at the club, was substituted at half-time.

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri has dismissed the idea of recalling Batshuayi, who scored the decisive goal in the 2016-17 Premier League title success and spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain, who thrived under Sarri at Napoli.