Ronan Hale: Former Derry City forward returns to Crusaders

Ronan Hale spent several seasons at Crusaders' Football Development Centre before joining Birmingham City

Crusaders have completed the capture of Ronan Hale, who joins his older brother Rory at Seaview.

The 20-year-old has agreed a two-and-a-half year deal to become the Crues' fourth signing of the new year.

It is the striker's second spell at the north Belfast club where he was part of their development academy before joining Birmingham City in 2015.

"I know I have a job to do to hold down a spot but I want to show everyone what I can do," said Hale.

"To play alongside Crusaders' record goal scorer in Jordan Owens and a professional like Rory Patterson will only help me develop also."

Hale spent last season on loan at Derry City and is the latest player to make the switch from the Brandywell to Seaview following the arrival of his brother Rory and goalkeeper Gerard Doherty before the start of the transfer window while veteran forward Rory Patterson joined Crusaders last summer.

"I am excited to add Ronan to an already superb set of strikers and I believe he will make a massive impact as we enter the second half of the season," said manager Stephen Baxter.

"He is a lad that has it all from strength, speed and an eye for goal and supporters are in for an absolute treat when they see him play.

"He has teamed up with his brother Rory, with whom he played with at Derry City, and of course he will know Gerard and Rory Patterson also. All have played together and that will help them a lot."

The Hale brothers have strong links with Crusaders as they follow in the footsteps of their grandfather Danny, a prolific forward who helped the club to an Ulster Cup win and a County Antrim Shield in the 1960's, and Ronan wants to emulate that success: "This club and my family are linked in history and I hope I can be the legend my grandfather was on the Shore Road.

"It is down to me to make it work and I know I have the heart and passion to make it happen"

Hale will join his brother in the Crusaders squad for Friday's Irish League game against Newry City at the Showgrounds.