Dunfermline: Stevie Crawford appointed head coach

Crawford played over 200 games for the Pars and has also been reserve team manager

Dunfermline Athletic have appointed Stevie Crawford as head coach, with former Dundee United manager Jackie McNamara offering "ongoing technical support" in a restructured set-up.

Crawford, who was first-team coach, replaces Allan Johnston, who left the Championship club on Wednesday.

The former Scotland striker, who had two spells at East End Park, will be assisted by another former Dunfermline player, Greg Shields.

The club will also add another coach.

McNamara, who also played for the club before going on to represent Celtic and Scotland, will become involved with the board through his sports consultancy company, Consilium Sports.

"Stevie has been first team coach/reserve team manager since the start of the season so his appointment provides much needed stability and continuity," chairman Ross McArthur said.

"He has impressed everyone since coming to our club with his energy, preparation and professionalism. He is really hungry to be successful and relishes the opportunity to take our club forward."

Shields, who came through Rangers' youth set-up, also had two spells at Dunfermline as a player and most recently coached in the United States at Carolina RailHawks, where he finished his playing career.

Dunfermline are currently seventh in the Scottish Championship, four points off the fourth play-off spot after just one win in their past five games.

They travel to face third-placed Dundee United on Saturday.