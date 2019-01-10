Gary Caldwell: Partick Thistle 'will be fine' in relegation fight

Gary Harkins is one of five new arrivals at Firhill this month

Manager Gary Caldwell "firmly believes" Partick Thistle will avoid a second straight relegation and stay in the Scottish Championship this season.

The Firhill side, who dropped out of the Premiership last May, are currently bottom, one point behind Falkirk, who they host on Saturday.

But Caldwell, who replaced Alan Archibald in December, remains defiant.

"I believe we will be fine, and finish higher up the table than we currently are," he told BBC Scotland.

"I firmly believe that we will get out of trouble, from what I've seen in the league and in our own dressing room, but also in what we've added recently and what we will continue to try and add over the rest of this transfer window."

Thistle have signed five players so far this month, with midfielders Joe Cardle and Gary Harkins, striker Alistair Roy, defender Steven Saunders and goalkeeper Conor Hazard all arriving at Firhill.

The recruitment will not stop there either, Caldwell insists.

"We know we still need a couple of players to get our quota that we felt we needed and we need to be able to adapt to anyone leaving the club as well," he added.

"We need players with a strong character and a mentality to work hard every day and want to win."