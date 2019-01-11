James Collins: Ipswich Town sign former West Ham defender

James Collins (left) played for nearly 10 years for West Ham over two spells

Championship strugglers Ipswich have signed former West Ham, Aston Villa and Wales centre-back James Collins on a deal until the end of the season.

The 35-year-old has been without a club since being released by the Hammers at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

He has played 346 career league games and retired from international football in November 2017 after winning 50 caps.

Collins is the fifth new signing of the month for Ipswich, who are 10 points from safety at the bottom of the table.

