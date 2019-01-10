Checkatrade Trophy: Sunderland to host Manchester City U21s in quarter-finals
League One side Sunderland will host Manchester City Under-21s in the last eight of the Checkatrade Trophy.
City are the only invited club left in the competition, while Sunderland beat Newcastle Under-21s in the last round.
The Black Cats played Manchester City's first team as recently as March 2017 in the Premier League.
Third-tier leaders Portsmouth will play Peterborough at home, with Port Vale going to Bristol Rovers and Oxford United travelling to Bury.
The ties will be played in the week commencing 21 January.
Quarter-final draw in full
Portsmouth v Peterborough
Bristol Rovers v Port Vale
Sunderland v Manchester City U21
Bury v Oxford United