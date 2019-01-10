FA Continental Tyres League Cup: Manchester City Women 7-1 Brighton & Hove Albion Women

England striker Nikita Parris scored her 50th goal for Manchester City

Manchester City Women scored four goals in the last 10 minutes as they thrashed Brighton to reach the semi-finals of the FA Continental Tyres League Cup.

Nikita Parris chipped in to put City ahead but Danielle Buet levelled from the spot after Karen Bardsley's foul.

Lauren Hemp and Caroline Weir scored either side of half-time as the hosts led 3-1 going into the closing stages.

Late goals from Hemp, Claire Emslie, Georgia Stanway and Janine Beckie made it seven.

The result came after Manchester City's men side won 9-0 against Burton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Brighton were without boss Hope Powell through illness at a foggy Academy Stadium.

Last season's runners-up City join Chelsea, holders Arsenal and Championship side Manchester United in the last four, with the draw taking place on Saturday.