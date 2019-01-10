Troy Deeney: Watford captain charged by FA for referee comments

Media playback is not supported on this device Troy Deeney’s referee comments raise eyebrows - literally

The Football Association has charged Watford captain Troy Deeney following post-match comments he made about the referee of his side's 3-3 draw with Bournemouth earlier this month.

In an interview for the BBC's Match of the Day programme, Deeney accused Bournemouth's Dan Gosling of "trying to do" Tom Cleverley in a tackle.

Gosling was booked for the challenge, a decision Deeney says was one of a "few" where referee David Coote "bottled it".

Deeney has until 15 January to respond.

In the interview, the striker, who scored twice in the six-goal thriller, also felt team-mate Abdoulaye Doucoure was "lucky" not to have been sent off for a first-half challenge on Ryan Fraser, which he was booked for.

"Doucoure probably did get lucky [not to be sent off], but you can't tell me that their boy [Gosling] did not try to do Tom Cleverley," said Deeney, who also felt Watford should have been awarded a penalty for a handball by Nathan Ake.

"They know it. We know. But the referee bottled it on a few occasions."