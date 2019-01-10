Brooke Hendrix: West Ham Women defender charged after 'stamp'

Brooke Hendrix (right) battles for the ball with Jess Sigsworth during Wednesday's tie

West Ham Women defender Brooke Hendrix has been charged by the Football Association after an alleged stamp during their FA Continental Tyres League Cup defeat by Manchester United.

The American, 25, was involved in an incident with United's Jess Sigsworth during the first half of the tie.

Sigsworth scored Manchester United's second in a 2-0 victory on Wednesday to take them into the semi-finals.

Hendrix has until 18:00 GMT on Friday to reply to the violent conduct charge.