St Mirren sign Mihai Popescu on loan from Dinamo Bucharest

St Mirren manager Oran Kearney has made wholesale changes to his squad in January

St Mirren have signed central defender Mihai Popescu on a six-month loan from Dinamo Bucharest.

The Buddies will have an option to buy the 25 year-old Romanian at the end of the season.

"He has plenty of games behind him and plenty of experience in a very tough league," manager Oran Kearney told the club's website.

"It's one we're very confident on and hopefully he'll be a great signing."

Popescu arrives in Paisley on the day that Cammy Smith was sold to Dundee United and Adam Eckersley joined Forfar Athletic on loan.

Dean Lyness, Conor O'Keefe and Jeff King were released on Wednesday as Kearney continues to reshape his squad for the second half of the season.