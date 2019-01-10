Charlie Austin: Southampton striker banned for two games following abusive gesture

Charlie Austin was substituted in the 68th minute of the 3-1 defeat by Manchester City on 30 December

Southampton striker Charlie Austin has been suspended for two matches after he admitted making an abusive gesture towards Manchester City fans.

The 29-year-old appeared to make a two-fingered sign towards supporters as he was substituted in the 68th minute of the match at St Mary's on 30 December.

City won the game 3-1 and Austin will now not feature in Saturday's Premier League game away at Leicester City.

Austin will also miss the home FA Cup replay with Derby County on 16 January.

Southampton are 18th in the Premier League, two points behind 17th-placed Cardiff City and Austin has scored three goals in 18 appearances in all competitions in 2018-19.

The English forward will next be available for the Saints' home league game against Everton on Saturday, 19 January.