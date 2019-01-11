Sam Cosgrove: Aberdeen striker says second place is 'minimum' target

Sam Cosgrove (right) has netted seven goals in his past six games

Aberdeen view another second place finish as a "minimum" target, says in-form striker Sam Cosgrove.

The Dons have been Premiership runners-up for four seasons in a row.

The Pittodrie side are currently fourth but went into the winter break just three points behind leaders Celtic.

"You see the way the league is shaping up and there's absolutely no reason why we can't push first place all the way, whoever that may be," Cosgrove told BBC Scotland.

"We've done great over the last few years to get second but I think that's probably the minimum for us at the moment."

Cosgrove is the league's player of the month for December after scoring seven goals in his past six top-flight games and a sequence of six wins from eight has propelled Aberdeen up the table.

The 22-year-old former Carlisle centre forward signed a new contract earlier this month and is enjoying a run of regular starts.

"My aim is just to score as many goals as I can and help the team," he said.

"There's doing the dirty work as well, just working hard up there and getting us up the pitch."

The 6ft, 2in striker is a robust presence in attack and puts some of that down to a tough education in England.

"I spent quite a lot of time out on loan at non-league sides when I was younger and that's a real eye opener," he added.

"There are guys fighting for their families, just for the money. It can be a dirty game at times and I've had to have that harshness built into me."