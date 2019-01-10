Copa del Rey: Barcelona fall to shock 2-1 defeat at Levante in last-16 first leg
Holders Barcelona fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to Levante in the first leg of their Copa Del Rey last-16 tie.
Erick Cabaco and Borja Mayoral scored in the opening 20 minutes to give the hosts a comfortable lead at half-time.
Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho pulled a goal back for Barcelona with a late penalty.
The defeat came just three weeks after Barca had thrashed Levante 5-0 in the league, with Lionel Messi scoring a hat-trick.
Messi was one of several omissions from Ernesto Valverde's much-changed side.
The second leg will take place at the Nou Camp on Thursday.
Line-ups
Levante
- 25Fernández
- 18CabacoBooked at 49mins
- 15Postigo
- 6Rodríguez BenitoSubstituted forRemeseiro Salgueiroat 69'minutes
- 12Andújar Moreno
- 8PrcicBooked at 41mins
- 24Campaña
- 7Simon
- 16RochinaSubstituted forDoukouréat 75'minutes
- 21BoatengSubstituted forMoralesat 62'minutes
- 2MayoralBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Ruiz Ojeda
- 3García Aranda
- 5Doukouré
- 11Morales
- 19López
- 20Dwamena
- 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
Barcelona
- 13Cillessen
- 17MurilloBooked at 22mins
- 5BusquetsBooked at 74mins
- 36BrandárizBooked at 43minsSubstituted forLengletat 58'minutes
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 21AleñáBooked at 39mins
- 22Vidal
- 27MirandaSubstituted forRobertoat 45'minutes
- 14MalcomSubstituted forD Suárezat 67'minutes
- 11Dembélé
- 7Coutinho
Substitutes
- 1ter Stegen
- 6D Suárez
- 8Ramos de Oliveira Melo
- 15Lenglet
- 20Roberto
- 28Puig
- 40Wagué
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
- Attendance:
- 17,614
Match Stats
Home TeamLevanteAway TeamBarcelona
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away16