Spanish Copa del Rey - 1st Leg
Levante2Barcelona1

Copa del Rey: Barcelona fall to shock 2-1 defeat at Levante in last-16 first leg

Levante players celebrate their opening goal
Holders Barcelona fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to Levante in the first leg of their Copa Del Rey last-16 tie.

Erick Cabaco and Borja Mayoral scored in the opening 20 minutes to give the hosts a comfortable lead at half-time.

Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho pulled a goal back for Barcelona with a late penalty.

The defeat came just three weeks after Barca had thrashed Levante 5-0 in the league, with Lionel Messi scoring a hat-trick.

Messi was one of several omissions from Ernesto Valverde's much-changed side.

The second leg will take place at the Nou Camp on Thursday.

Line-ups

Levante

  • 25Fernández
  • 18CabacoBooked at 49mins
  • 15Postigo
  • 6Rodríguez BenitoSubstituted forRemeseiro Salgueiroat 69'minutes
  • 12Andújar Moreno
  • 8PrcicBooked at 41mins
  • 24Campaña
  • 7Simon
  • 16RochinaSubstituted forDoukouréat 75'minutes
  • 21BoatengSubstituted forMoralesat 62'minutes
  • 2MayoralBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Ruiz Ojeda
  • 3García Aranda
  • 5Doukouré
  • 11Morales
  • 19López
  • 20Dwamena
  • 23Remeseiro Salgueiro

Barcelona

  • 13Cillessen
  • 17MurilloBooked at 22mins
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 74mins
  • 36BrandárizBooked at 43minsSubstituted forLengletat 58'minutes
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 21AleñáBooked at 39mins
  • 22Vidal
  • 27MirandaSubstituted forRobertoat 45'minutes
  • 14MalcomSubstituted forD Suárezat 67'minutes
  • 11Dembélé
  • 7Coutinho

Substitutes

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 6D Suárez
  • 8Ramos de Oliveira Melo
  • 15Lenglet
  • 20Roberto
  • 28Puig
  • 40Wagué
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Attendance:
17,614

Match Stats

Home TeamLevanteAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home12
Away14
Shots on Target
Home7
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home13
Away16

Thursday 10th January 2019

