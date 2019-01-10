Copa del Rey: Barcelona fall to shock 2-1 defeat at Levante in last-16 first leg

Levante players celebrate their opening goal

Holders Barcelona fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to Levante in the first leg of their Copa Del Rey last-16 tie.

Erick Cabaco and Borja Mayoral scored in the opening 20 minutes to give the hosts a comfortable lead at half-time.

Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho pulled a goal back for Barcelona with a late penalty.

The defeat came just three weeks after Barca had thrashed Levante 5-0 in the league, with Lionel Messi scoring a hat-trick.

Messi was one of several omissions from Ernesto Valverde's much-changed side.

The second leg will take place at the Nou Camp on Thursday.