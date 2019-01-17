Championship
Norwich19:45Birmingham
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Birmingham City (Fri)

Jordan Rhodes
Jordan Rhodes came off the bench to score Norwich's equaliser against West Brom last Saturday
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Friday

Norwich City will be without midfielder Alex Tettey and defender Timm Klose for the visit of Birmingham City.

Tettey (abductor) is set to be out for three weeks while Klose (knee) will see specialists in Switzerland to determine the full extent of his injury.

Birmingham striker Omar Bogle (calf) is unlikely to feature at Carrow Road after a setback in training.

But Garry Monk is boosted by the recent returns of Jota, Kristian Pedersen and Isaac Vassell from injury.

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk:

"Each and every game at Championship level is difficult and you have to prepare for each and every task.

"There's a run of games coming up against promotion contenders and we know that at the start of this run it will be a difficult period.

"Birmingham are a tough team to beat and difficult to score against, but we try to find solutions to get around that.

"We don't have any pressure, so we will work hard to get as many points as we can out of this period."

Birmingham City manager Garry Monk told BBC WM 95.6:

"We set ourselves the goal this season to compete with every single team in the division and this is an important game.

"If we want to be in the promotion hunt and show that we're contenders, we need to show that we can take points off these teams.

"That's the challenge ahead of us and we have already shown that at the halfway stage of the season, we now have to go and do that again."

Match facts

  • Norwich are unbeaten in six home league matches against Birmingham (W4 D2 L0) since losing 1-0 in March 2002 - which was the last time these sides met on a Friday.
  • Including play-offs, Birmingham have won only one of their past 14 league matches against Norwich (D7 L6).
  • Norwich have lost six of their past seven Championship games played on Friday (W1), losing all three under current manager Daniel Farke.
  • Birmingham are winless in their past three Championship games (D2 L1); they have not gone on a longer such run since starting the 2018-19 league campaign with no wins from their opening eight fixtures.
  • Norwich have scored 16 league goals in the final 10 minutes of games this season - four more than any other side in the top four tiers of English football.
  • Birmingham striker Lukas Jutkiewicz has scored 10 goals and made nine assists in the Championship this season - the last player to achieve double figures for both goals and assists for the club in a league season was Chris Burke in 2011-12.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds27166546281854
2Sheff Utd27155746281850
3Norwich27148549351450
4West Brom27138655352047
5Middlesbrough271210530191146
6Derby2712783834443
7Bristol City2711883429541
8Birmingham2791263930939
9Nottm Forest2791263931839
10Hull27116103933639
11QPR27116103335-239
12Aston Villa2791174943638
13Swansea27107103632437
14Blackburn2791083541-637
15Stoke2781183134-335
16Sheff Wed2788113245-1332
17Brentford27710103937231
18Preston2779113944-530
19Wigan2785142840-1229
20Millwall2777133343-1028
21Rotherham27510122542-1725
22Reading2758143041-1123
23Bolton2757151840-2222
24Ipswich2739152246-2418
