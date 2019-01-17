Norwich City v Birmingham City (Fri)

Jordan Rhodes came off the bench to score Norwich's equaliser against West Brom last Saturday

Norwich City will be without midfielder Alex Tettey and defender Timm Klose for the visit of Birmingham City.

Tettey (abductor) is set to be out for three weeks while Klose (knee) will see specialists in Switzerland to determine the full extent of his injury.

Birmingham striker Omar Bogle (calf) is unlikely to feature at Carrow Road after a setback in training.

But Garry Monk is boosted by the recent returns of Jota, Kristian Pedersen and Isaac Vassell from injury.

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk:

"Each and every game at Championship level is difficult and you have to prepare for each and every task.

"There's a run of games coming up against promotion contenders and we know that at the start of this run it will be a difficult period.

"Birmingham are a tough team to beat and difficult to score against, but we try to find solutions to get around that.

"We don't have any pressure, so we will work hard to get as many points as we can out of this period."

Birmingham City manager Garry Monk told BBC WM 95.6:

"We set ourselves the goal this season to compete with every single team in the division and this is an important game.

"If we want to be in the promotion hunt and show that we're contenders, we need to show that we can take points off these teams.

"That's the challenge ahead of us and we have already shown that at the halfway stage of the season, we now have to go and do that again."

Match facts