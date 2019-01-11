Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Elabdellaoui, Gutman, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Stewart

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are considering a £4m move for Olympiakos and Norway full-back Omar Elabdellaoui. (Scotsman)

Elabdellaoui, 27, is regarded as a long-term replacement for Celtic's Mikael Lustig, who has been linked with a return to his native Sweden. (Sun)

And Celtic could loan out Youssouf Mulumbu, Lewis Morgan and Jack Hendy. (Daily Express)

Birmingham City have recalled Greg Stewart from his loan spell at Kilmarnock. (Sky Sports)

Leeds are watching Kilmarnock and Scotland Under-21 striker Eamonn Brophy, 22. (Mail, via Talksport)

Rangers director of football Mark Allen says Ibrox striker Alfredo Morelos needs more protection from referees. (Sun)

Steven Davis would be interested in staying at Rangers beyond his six-month loan deal, having joined from Southampton earlier this week. (Daily Express)

Rangers winger Eros Grezda could face a spell on the sidelines after being pictured on crutches. (Daily Record)

Celtic have agreed a deal to sign American full-back Andrew Gutman, who had been on trial at Rangers last month. (Daily Mail)

Chicago Fire's Gutman, 22, will come to Glasgow to secure a work permit and is seen as a long-term project by Celtic. (Times - subscription required)

Darren McGregor will support Hibernian team-mate Martin Boyle through the "mental warfare" of recovering from a serious knee injury. (Herald - subscription required)

Dundee's owners have launched an attempt to raise their stake in the club. (Scotsman)

Dundee United supporters have vowed to block any bid to bring about a merger with Dundee.(Daily Record)

Swansea City and Sunderland are among the clubs interested in signing 23-year-old Ayr United striker Lawrence Shankland, with Ayr boss Ian McCall saying any deal must see the player loaned back to the Scottish club for the rest of the season. (Wales Online)