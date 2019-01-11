Greg Stewart: Kilmarnock forward recalled by Birmingham City

Greg Stewart (second from left) is Kilmarnock's joint top scorer this season

Birmingham City have cut short Greg Stewart's loan spell with Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock, with a view to selling the forward this month.

The Championship side have asked the 28-year-old, whose contract expires in the summer, to report back on Monday.

Former Dundee attacker Stewart returned north in August and has scored eight goals for the shock title challengers.

Manager Steve Clarke said last month Kilmarnock were "looking forward to having him for the rest of the season".

Stewart is yet to score in 22 appearances for Birmingham, who are eighth in the Championship and four points off the promotion play-off places.

Garry Monk's side host Middlesbrough on Saturday and Kilmarnock return from their winter break the following Saturday with a Scottish Cup fourth-round tie at home to Forfar Athletic.

Kilmarnock have extended Bournemouth forward Mikael Ndjoli's loan deal until the end of the season and are likely to retain Jordan Jones despite the winger agreeing a pre-contract deal with Rangers.