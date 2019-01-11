Neil Warnock: Cardiff City manager 'frustrated' by lack of signings

Media playback is not supported on this device Neil Warnock on transfers: 'It's like climbing up mountain with butter on hands'

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock says his January transfer setbacks have been "like climbing a mountain with butter on your hands".

Warnock hoped to have have made a signing before Saturday's relegation battle with bottom club Huddersfield.

The Bluebirds boss has seen potential deals for Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne and Nice's Adrien Tameze fall through already this month.

"One day you think you are almost there and then you slide back down," he said.

"You get your hopes built up," Warnock added. "People say 'yes that's a done deal' and all of a sudden the next day its not a done deal.

"You have to learn to live with that really. That is why you have to say, 'right we don't get any players in we have to get points with what we have got and continue with the miracle.'"

Warnock has prioritised recruiting a striker and is keen on Nantes' Emiliano Sala, the Argentine who he watched for the second time in France this week.

"I spoke to the owner of the club and his son. They have got one or two good players there," he said.

"Sala was playing in the game the other night but there were two or three others we were looking at.

"Anything can happen. I haven't written anything off but I have nothing concrete with anybody."

Nathaniel Clyne was given his debut by Neil Warnock

Clyne communication

Last weekend, Warnock had fumed over England defender Clyne's loan move to Bournemouth, having previously believed he had a deal in place to sign the player.

Warnock said it was a "disgrace" he had not been informed of Clyne's switch, but today said there were no hard feelings.

"If I had a choice of going to Bournemouth and Cardiff, I'd snap their hand off for Bournemouth. To work for the manager there or here, I would snap their hand off for Bournemouth. I don't blame Nathaniel at all," he said.

"I just feel if a phone call from him or Liverpool had come in, I probably would have had three more targets on loan that I could have got which I didn't use because I already thought I had used up my second loan with Nathaniel.

"That is the frustration I have. I don't blame Nathaniel for going there at all they are a great club and they are established. That's not a problem."

Cardiff's striker problems are not helped with injuries.

Danny Ward sustained a head injury in the 1-0 FA Cup third round exit at Gillingham and is scheduled to see a neurosurgeon today.

Danish striker Kenneth Zohore is still sidelined by a thigh injury, but Rhys Healey could be recalled to the squad after returning from a loan spell with MK Dons.