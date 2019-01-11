Harvey Barnes: Leicester City recall midfielder from West Brom loan spell
Leicester City have recalled midfielder Harvey Barnes from his loan spell at West Bromwich Albion.
The 21-year-old joined the Baggies after signing a four-year contract with Premier League side Leicester in July.
The deal at The Hawthorns was for a full season but had a break clause, which Leicester have decided to exercise.
Barnes has been an ever-present in West Brom's midfield, scoring nine goals in 26 Championship appearances.
Darren Moore's Albion are fourth in the table, three points off an automatic promotion place.