Harvey Barnes: Leicester City recall midfielder from West Brom loan spell

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Harvey Barnes
Harvey Barnes had previous loan spells with Barnsley and MK Dons before joining Albion on a season-long loan

Leicester City have recalled midfielder Harvey Barnes from his loan spell at West Bromwich Albion.

The 21-year-old joined the Baggies after signing a four-year contract with Premier League side Leicester in July.

The deal at The Hawthorns was for a full season but had a break clause, which Leicester have decided to exercise.

Barnes has been an ever-present in West Brom's midfield, scoring nine goals in 26 Championship appearances.

Darren Moore's Albion are fourth in the table, three points off an automatic promotion place.

