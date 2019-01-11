Harvey Barnes: Leicester City recall midfielder from West Brom loan spell

From the section

Harvey Barnes had previous loan spells with Barnsley and MK Dons before joining Albion on a season-long loan

Leicester City have recalled midfielder Harvey Barnes from his loan spell at West Bromwich Albion.

The 21-year-old joined the Baggies after signing a four-year contract with Premier League side Leicester in July.

The deal at The Hawthorns was for a full season but had a break clause, which Leicester have decided to exercise.

Barnes has been an ever-present in West Brom's midfield, scoring nine goals in 26 Championship appearances.

Darren Moore's Albion are fourth in the table, three points off an automatic promotion place.