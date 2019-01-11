Robert Huth says he has retired and Derby County signing story 'couldn't be less true'

Huth helped Leicester to an unlikely title win in 2015-16

Former Chelsea and Leicester City defender Robert Huth says he has retired from playing.

The 34-year-old was responding to a message on Twitter from a football agent that Huth was set to join Derby County.

"This literally couldn't be less true. I've retired. (I just haven't done an interview and cried about it)," said the ex-Germany international.

Huth won the Premier League twice with Chelsea and once with Leicester.

The last part of his post on Twitter appeared to be in reference to tennis player Andy Murray becoming tearful when he announced his plans to retire earlier in the day.

Huth, who also played for Middlesbrough and Stoke during a career in which he made 322 Premier League appearances and scored 21 goals, left Leicester after his contract expired in summer 2018.

He did not play a first-team game in his final season at the Foxes because of ankle and foot injuries.