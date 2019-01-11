Ryan Bowman: Exeter City boss says not to compare forward with Jayden Stockley

Ryan Bowman is set to make his Exeter debut at home to Morecambe on Saturday

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor has urged fans not to compare new striker Ryan Bowman with Jayden Stockley, the man he has replaced.

Stockley left City last week after agreeing a £750,000 move to Championship side Preston North End.

Bowman, 27, joined from Scottish side Motherwell for a 'minimal fee' the day before Stockley left.

"We don't want to put too much pressure on Ryan, he's not a direct replacement for Jayden," Taylor told BBC Devon.

"We've got to change the way we play slightly and play to each other's strengths, certainly at the top end of the pitch."

City have had another season of good transfer business so far, the money received for Stockley is in addition to a similar fee Preston are believed to paid for homegrown Exeter central defender Jordan Storey in June.

The Grecians are also due to receive a £250,000 payment from Chelsea after Ethan Ampadu made his 10th appearance for the Premier league club in the FA Cup last week.

"We were pleased to have Jayden for the time we had him, and it was a good bit of business," added Exeter boss Taylor, whose predecessor Paul Tisdale paid a club-record fee of £100,000 for the striker, who scored 41 goals in 76 appearances.

"Players see what we're trying to do as a club, whether they're young or senior professional footballers.

"We try and improve them, try and work on their game, we get them to the best possible position in terms of their own game for the benefit of the team, but also for the benefit of the players as well.

"If they go onto bigger and better things it looks well on what we do here. Hopefully they can bring us success whilst doing that."