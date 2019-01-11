Luke Armstrong: Middlesbrough striker joins Accrington Stanley on loan

Luke Armstrong signed a new contract with Championship side Middlesbrough last month

League One side Accrington Stanley have signed Middlesbrough's Luke Armstrong on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old striker spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Gateshead, scoring 10 goals in 17 National League appearances.

"He has an eye for goal and is hard-working," Stanley manager John Coleman told the club website.

"There were quite a few clubs chasing him and we feel he can do a job for us."

