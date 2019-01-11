Thomas Muller: Bayern Munich forward suspended for Liverpool tie

Thomas Muller
Bayern have appealed against the decision to send Muller off for this challenge

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller is set to miss both legs of their Champions League last-16 tie against Liverpool after he was given a two-match European ban.

Muller, 29, was sent off in December's 3-3 group-stage draw with Ajax for kicking Nicolas Tagliafico in the head.

The German - who has scored 42 goals in 107 Champions League appearances - has appealed against the decision.

The sides meet at Anfield on 19 February and in Munich on 13 March.

The sending-off was the first of Muller's career and after the incident he posted on social media: "I would like to apologise to Nico Tagliafico for the incident. It was unintentional. Get well soon."

