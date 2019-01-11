Josh Grant: Yeovil sign Chelsea defender on loan until the end of the season

Josh Grant will go straight into Yeovil's squad to face Mansfield Town on Saturday

Yeovil Town have signed defender Josh Grant from Premier League side Chelsea on loan until the end of the season.

Grant, 20, has made four appearances for Chelsea's Under-21 side in the Checkatrade Trophy this term, but has yet to appear for the senior side.

"Josh is powerful, athletic and has a good personality," Yeovil boss Darren Way told the club's official website.

"This is a great opportunity for him to get regular first-team football and I'm pleased to have brought him in."

