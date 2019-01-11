Ethan Hamilton: Rochdale sign Manchester United midfielder on loan

Ethan Hamilton has appeared in all 14 of Manchester United Under-23 side's matches so far this season

Rochdale have signed midfielder Ethan Hamilton on loan from Premier League side Manchester United until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for the Red Devils, but was in the squad for their FA Cup victory against Huddersfield last term.

"To play proper men's football is going to be great. It's something I need in my development," he said.

"I'm a type of player that gives everything. I've got a lot of energy."

