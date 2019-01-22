Burton v Man City - Carabao Cup semi-final team news & preview
-
- From the section League Cup
Burton boss Nigel Clough says scoring a goal in Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Premier League champions Manchester City would be a "wonderful achievement".
The League One side lost the first leg 9-0 at City's Etihad Stadium - and had one shot on target.
"It will be about little milestones, and pride of course," said Clough.
"If one of our players could score against one of the best teams in Europe then that would be a milestone for us."
He added: "And it would be a wonderful individual milestone for whoever got a goal."
City need only a three-goal win to record the largest aggregate win in League Cup history - the record currently stands at 11 and has been achieved five times.
But Burton, who only became a Football League side 10 years ago and are 13th in League One - 55 places below City on the English football ladder - have defeated Premier League side Burnley, as well as Championship teams Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough on their route to he semi-finals.
"It will probably never happen again. To beat the team's we have beaten to get here and end up in the last four with Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham - three of the best sides in Europe.
"It's amazing, really, and the fact that the semi-finals are over two legs helps emphasise that."
Mendy, De Bruyne & youngsters for City
Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy is expected to feature in the squad after a a two-month absence through injury.
"I miss him a lot," said Guardiola. "I have a feeling he can give us something extra and hopefully in the last part of the season, we can use him.
"When he pushes from the outside, he is unstoppable and especially in the last third. He is so clever.
Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, who has suffered a campaign disrupted by knee injuries, could start after completing his first full 90 minutes of the season in Sunday's 3-0 win at Huddersfield.
And with the tie effectively sewn up, boss Pep Guardiola is expected to feature a host of youngsters.
"Some players need rhythm and are going to play," said Guardiola.
"We are going to play some youngsters and some will be on the bench. Two or three will play and two, three or four will be on the bench, but Kevin is going to play."
Match facts
- The only previous competitive meeting between Burton and Man City was in the first leg - with Burton suffering their biggest defeat since becoming a Football League side in 2009-10 (0-9).
- Man City's 9-0 win over Burton in the first leg is the biggest ever margin of victory in a semi-final of English cup competition.
- Burton have won two of their last three home games against Premier League opposition, winning League Cup ties against QPR in 2014-15 and Burnley this season.
- Manchester City are looking to reach consecutive League Cup finals for the first time. The last team to both reach and win consecutive finals in the competition were Manchester United in 2008-09 and 2009-10.
- Burton mustered just one shot on target against Man City in the first leg, with that coming from Lucas Akins after just seven seconds.
- Burton manager Nigel Clough has lost just one of his last five home games against Premier League opponents (W2 D2), with that defeat coming in the League Cup second round in 2016-17 (0-5 v Liverpool).
- Kevin de Bruyne has been involved in 13 goals in his 13 League Cup appearances for Manchester City (9 goals, 4 assists).
- Man City's Gabriel Jesus has scored five goals in the League Cup this season, including four against Burton in the first leg. The last time a City player scored more in the competition was in 2013-14 (Alvaro Negredo and Edin Dzeko, six each).