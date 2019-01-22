Burton v Man City - Carabao Cup semi-final team news & preview

Nigel Clough (right) saw his side beaten 9-0 by a Man City side that included David Silva (left)

Burton boss Nigel Clough says scoring a goal in Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Premier League champions Manchester City would be a "wonderful achievement".

The League One side lost the first leg 9-0 at City's Etihad Stadium - and had one shot on target.

"It will be about little milestones, and pride of course," said Clough.

"If one of our players could score against one of the best teams in Europe then that would be a milestone for us."

He added: "And it would be a wonderful individual milestone for whoever got a goal."

City need only a three-goal win to record the largest aggregate win in League Cup history - the record currently stands at 11 and has been achieved five times.

But Burton, who only became a Football League side 10 years ago and are 13th in League One - 55 places below City on the English football ladder - have defeated Premier League side Burnley, as well as Championship teams Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough on their route to he semi-finals.

"It will probably never happen again. To beat the team's we have beaten to get here and end up in the last four with Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham - three of the best sides in Europe.

"It's amazing, really, and the fact that the semi-finals are over two legs helps emphasise that."

Mendy, De Bruyne & youngsters for City

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy is expected to feature in the squad after a a two-month absence through injury.

"I miss him a lot," said Guardiola. "I have a feeling he can give us something extra and hopefully in the last part of the season, we can use him.

"When he pushes from the outside, he is unstoppable and especially in the last third. He is so clever.

Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, who has suffered a campaign disrupted by knee injuries, could start after completing his first full 90 minutes of the season in Sunday's 3-0 win at Huddersfield.

And with the tie effectively sewn up, boss Pep Guardiola is expected to feature a host of youngsters.

"Some players need rhythm and are going to play," said Guardiola.

"We are going to play some youngsters and some will be on the bench. Two or three will play and two, three or four will be on the bench, but Kevin is going to play."

