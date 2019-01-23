Carabao Cup: Tottenham could have Moussa Sissoko back for second leg against Chelsea

Tottenham are without injured duo Harry Kane and Dele Alli - who have scored 27 goals for the club this season.

Chelsea will not have striker Gonzalo Higuain available for Thursday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with Tottenham as his widely anticipated signing has not been completed in time.

The Blues - who trail 1-0 from the first leg - will start with either Eden Hazard or Olivier Giroud up front.

Tottenham could have Lucas Moura (knee) and Moussa Sissoko (groin) available.

Dele Alli (hamstring) and Harry Kane (ankle) are out until March while Son Heung-min is on international duty.

Fernando Llorente is expected to play in attack for Spurs, who will still not turn to forgotten striker Vincent Janssen despite their current injury problems.

Janssen's last appearance for Spurs was as an 89th-minute replacement against Chelsea in August 2017 and the Dutch striker hasn't played a single game this season.

"I think it's so clear that now it's one year and a half that he's not in our plans," Mauricio Pochettino said.

"He's not in Tottenham's plans. Not in just the manager's plans but the club's plan.

"Eighteen months ago we took the decision for him to try to find a different place to play because for different reasons it didn't work.

"For different reasons that professional relationship isn't working and we need to find a solution. We are trying to find the resolution."

The winners will play Manchester City - who lead Burton Albion 9-0 going into Wednesday's second leg - in the final at Wembley on 24 February.

Match facts