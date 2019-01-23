Carabao Cup: Tottenham could have Moussa Sissoko back for second leg against Chelsea
Chelsea will not have striker Gonzalo Higuain available for Thursday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with Tottenham as his widely anticipated signing has not been completed in time.
The Blues - who trail 1-0 from the first leg - will start with either Eden Hazard or Olivier Giroud up front.
Tottenham could have Lucas Moura (knee) and Moussa Sissoko (groin) available.
Dele Alli (hamstring) and Harry Kane (ankle) are out until March while Son Heung-min is on international duty.
Fernando Llorente is expected to play in attack for Spurs, who will still not turn to forgotten striker Vincent Janssen despite their current injury problems.
Janssen's last appearance for Spurs was as an 89th-minute replacement against Chelsea in August 2017 and the Dutch striker hasn't played a single game this season.
"I think it's so clear that now it's one year and a half that he's not in our plans," Mauricio Pochettino said.
"He's not in Tottenham's plans. Not in just the manager's plans but the club's plan.
"Eighteen months ago we took the decision for him to try to find a different place to play because for different reasons it didn't work.
"For different reasons that professional relationship isn't working and we need to find a solution. We are trying to find the resolution."
The winners will play Manchester City - who lead Burton Albion 9-0 going into Wednesday's second leg - in the final at Wembley on 24 February.
Match facts
- Chelsea have lost both of their meetings with Tottenham this season - the last time they lost three games against the same opponent in a season was vs Manchester City in 2012-13.
- Tottenham are looking to win four games in a row against Chelsea in all competitions for the first time since a run of five between March 1961 and September 1963.
- Chelsea have not lost consecutive home games against Spurs in all competitions since March 1982.
- The last time Tottenham beat a team three times in the same season was in 2013-14 against Aston Villa.
- On just one of the five previous occasions that Chelsea lost the first leg of a League Cup semi-final tie have they progressed to the final, beating Arsenal 4-3 on aggregate in 1997-98 en route to winning the trophy.
- Tottenham have progressed on three of the five previous occasions they won a League Cup semi-final first leg, going out against Newcastle in 1975-76 and Arsenal in 1986-87 after 1-0 wins first time out.
- Since the start of last season, Chelsea's Eden Hazard has been directly involved in six goals in his seven League Cup games (3 goals, 3 assists).