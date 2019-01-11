Luke Hendrie: Grimsby sign Shrewsbury defender on permanent deal

Luke Hednrie came through Manchester United's academy but never made a first team appearance for the Red Devils

Grimsby Town have signed Shrewsbury defender Luke Hendrie on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 24-year-old joined the Mariners on loan from the League One side in August and has made 26 appearances this season, scoring once.

"I truly believe he is someone who can help us take the club forward in the years to come," boss Michael Jolley told the club website.

"I fully expect him to become a real leader for us in the future."

