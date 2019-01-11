Moses Makasi: Stevenage sign West Ham midfielder on loan

Moses Makasi has not featured for West Ham's first team

Stevenage have signed West Ham midfielder Moses Makasi on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old, who is yet to make his senior debut for the Hammers, spent time on loan with Plymouth last season scoring once in seven appearances.

He could feature for Boro in Saturday's home game against Crawley.

"Moses is a good footballer and I am really pleased we have been able to get this one over the line," boss Dino Maamria told the club website.

