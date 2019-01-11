Justin Edinburgh: Leyton Orient boss signs new contract until 2021

Justin Edinburgh had spells managing at Newport, Gillingham and Northampton before joining Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract with the National League club.

The 49-year-old, who took charge in November 2017, has guided the O's to the top of the table after 29 games of the league campaign.

"Justin has demonstrated in the last 13 months what a great leader he is for Leyton Orient," chairman Nigel Travers told the club website.

"I believe this will have a very positive impact on the club."